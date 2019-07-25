Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:30 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Last respects at San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente Church
Barrigada
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Castro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel Guzman Castro


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miguel Guzman Castro Obituary
(July 12, 1939 - July 15, 2019) Also Known as Mike of Dededo, was called to eternal rest at the age of 80. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Friday (No Mass on Thursday) at 6:00 p.m. at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Mass on Saturday is at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. Last respects for Miguel will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial is being offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Garden in Windward Hills - Yona, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.