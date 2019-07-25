|
(July 12, 1939 - July 15, 2019) Also Known as Mike of Dededo, was called to eternal rest at the age of 80. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Friday (No Mass on Thursday) at 6:00 p.m. at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Mass on Saturday is at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. Last respects for Miguel will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial is being offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Garden in Windward Hills - Yona, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 25, 2019