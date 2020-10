(December 1, 1943 - September 24, 2020) Missy Fritz Of NCS-Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 76... Last Respects for Missy will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.