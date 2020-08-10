1/2
Mitsuo Mits Adaniya
1929 - 2020
Mitsuo "Mits" Adaniya, beloved father and friend, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Mitsuo was born in Ewa, Oahu, and has called Guam home since 1964. He served in the U.S. Army (Master Sergeant) during the Korean War and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an Electronics Technician after 40 years of service. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation to follow.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
August 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 7, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
