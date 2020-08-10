Mitsuo "Mits" Adaniya, beloved father and friend, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at the age of 91. Mitsuo was born in Ewa, Oahu, and has called Guam home since 1964. He served in the U.S. Army (Master Sergeant) during the Korean War and retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an Electronics Technician after 40 years of service. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation to follow.