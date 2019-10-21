Services
Our Lady of Lourdes
153 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu
Yigo, Guam 96929
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Acosta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Tadeo Acosta


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Monica Tadeo Acosta Obituary
(June 24 1960 - October 9, 2019) Familian Batulu ~ Of Yigo, was called to eternal rest on October 9, 2019 at the age of 59… Mass of Intention is o ered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Monday - Friday - 6:30 pm; Saturday - 7:00 pm; Sunday - 6:00 pm and will end on October 19, 2019. Last respects will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Cremation will follow.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.