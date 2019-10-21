|
(June 24 1960 - October 9, 2019) Familian Batulu ~ Of Yigo, was called to eternal rest on October 9, 2019 at the age of 59… Mass of Intention is o ered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Monday - Friday - 6:30 pm; Saturday - 7:00 pm; Sunday - 6:00 pm and will end on October 19, 2019. Last respects will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Cremation will follow.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 21, 2019