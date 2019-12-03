Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nario Sangueza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nario Hernandez Sangueza


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nario Hernandez Sangueza Obituary
(July 23, 1949 – November 23, 2019) "Brotherhood" ~ Nario Hernandez Sangueza of Yigo was called to eternal rest at the age of 70… Mass of Intention is offered at 6:30 PM followed by the Rosary nightly at 7 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo and will end on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9-11:30 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Christian Mass will be offered at 12 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -