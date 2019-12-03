|
(July 23, 1949 – November 23, 2019) "Brotherhood" ~ Nario Hernandez Sangueza of Yigo was called to eternal rest at the age of 70… Mass of Intention is offered at 6:30 PM followed by the Rosary nightly at 7 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo and will end on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9-11:30 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Christian Mass will be offered at 12 PM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019