Nars M. Yada
1957 - 2020
Nars M. Yada (October 29, 1957 – October 05, 2020) "Nars" of Dededo formerly from Barrigada and Seattle was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 62. Last Respects/viewing for Nars will be held on October 30, 2020 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana from 9:00am to 12pm. Cremation will follow after viewing. Livestream of the Funeral will also be available for veiwing, so those who are not wanting to chance it or are showing symptoms of COVID who are on the island can also watch it in the safety of their home. ** No food will be allowed during the viewing** (PCOR-1 guidelines will be adhered to such as social distancing and use of face masks.)

View the ad as it appeared in print.  


Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ada's Mortuary Inc

