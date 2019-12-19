|
(June 12, 1937 – December 14, 2019) of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 82. Rosary is being said nightly at 6:30pm at Santa Barbara Catholic Church and will end on December 20, 2019. Last Respects for David will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills – Yona, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019