Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level)
Dededo
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
Windward Hills – Yona
Nguyen Vi David Obituary
(June 12, 1937 – December 14, 2019) of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 82. Rosary is being said nightly at 6:30pm at Santa Barbara Catholic Church and will end on December 20, 2019. Last Respects for David will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills – Yona, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
