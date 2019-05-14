|
(October 19, 1929 - May 5, 2019) "Nieves Juan Catson" ~ Member of the Christian Mothers, Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Lady of Camarin No. 2047 ~ Nieves of Maina, was called to her eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 89… Mass of intention is offered 5:00 pm followed by the Rosary at 6:00 pm at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina. On Thursday, May 16, there will be NO ROSARY. Mass will continue and conclude at 5:00 pm. Last respects will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm. Interment services will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 14, 2019