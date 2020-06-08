Nieves Omega Garces
Formerly of Agat, was called to her eternal life on May 30, 2020 at the age of 92. Last respects and viewing will take place at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. Mass to follow in Hagatna. Roman Catholic Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at Noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Agana Cathedral. Interment will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
09:00 - 11:15 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
Hagatna
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Agana Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 5, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
June 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
