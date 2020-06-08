Formerly of Agat, was called to her eternal life on May 30, 2020 at the age of 92. Last respects and viewing will take place at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana from 9:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. Mass to follow in Hagatna. Roman Catholic Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at Noon on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Agana Cathedral. Interment will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.