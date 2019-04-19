Services
San Agustin Funeral Home
452 Adrian Sanchez Street
Harmon, Guam 96913
(671) 647-7111
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Oliva Aguero San Agustin Obituary
(June 16, 1938 – April 14, 2019) "Bang", "Ba" Familian "Nandez, Tanaguan, Kai, Kotla, Crisostomo, Toves" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father to eternal rest at the age of 80. Last Respects may be paid on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level) in Dededo, starting at 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:00 noon and interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019
