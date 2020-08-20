1/1
Patricia Paulino Blas
1947 - 2020
(March 17, 1947 – August 10, 2020) Fondly known as "Pat," (Familian Pomeroy) of Ipan, Talofofo... Important note: Please adhere to guidelines pertaining to our current PCOR status. Mom would have wanted everyone to stay healthy and safe. You are able to watch the funeral services VIA Live stream on: https://www.facebook.com/milestoneguam/. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment Services to follow thereafter at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Due to our current PCOR status, a memorial mass will be held at a later date.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace, Windward Hills,
Funeral services provided by
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
