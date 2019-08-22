Services
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:30 PM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Patricio Sodusta Dulla


(March 29, 1928 - August 14, 2019) Of Chalan Pago was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 91. Mass of Intention is offered 6:00 pm at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago starting on Friday, 8/16, 2019 onwards and as follows: 8/23 at 6:00 pm, 8/24 at 5:30 pm, 8/25 at 10:00 am. Last respects will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:15 am at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon. Internment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019
