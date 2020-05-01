Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Patrick Carl Espano Balecha


Patrick Carl Espano Balecha Obituary
Born to Life March 17, 1971 - Born to Eternal Life April 23, 2020. Patrick Carl Espano Balecha of Liguan Terrace, Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 49. Popularly known as "Pat", "Braddah Pat", "Pari Pat", "Uncle Pat" and "Patio" with close knit W.R. Farrington High School alumni... Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana at 10:00am to 12:00 noon. Private cremation will follow. Christian burial plans will be on a future date to bury Patrick's ashes on Guam.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 1, 2020
