Patrick Eugene Camacho (March 22, 1965 - November 4, 2020) of Mongmong,was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 55. Last respects for Patrick will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020,from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at 12 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.