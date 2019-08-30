|
Please join us in celebrating the 1st Anniversary of his call to Eternal Life beginning Saturday, August 31, 2019 through Sunday, September 8, 2019. Nightly rosaries will be said at 7 p.m. at the family residence, 140 Duendes St., Mongmong. On the final day, Sunday, September 8th, Mass will be at Mongmong church at 9 a.m. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at the family residence. Un Dångkulu Na Si Yu'os Ma'åse! The Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019