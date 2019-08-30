Resources
Pedro C. Palomo

Pedro C. Palomo In Memoriam
Please join us in celebrating the 1st Anniversary of his call to Eternal Life beginning Saturday, August 31, 2019 through Sunday, September 8, 2019. Nightly rosaries will be said at 7 p.m. at the family residence, 140 Duendes St., Mongmong. On the final day, Sunday, September 8th, Mass will be at Mongmong church at 9 a.m. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at the family residence. Un Dångkulu Na Si Yu'os Ma'åse! The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019
