(August 30, 1933 - December 12, 2019) Fondly known as "Pete-Pulu"/"Graff"/"Pa" Of Malojloj, Inarajan, was called Home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 86. Last respects for Pedro will be held Saturday December 2 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019