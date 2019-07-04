Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Yigo Baptist Chuch
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Yigo Baptist Chuch
Penny Taitano Obituary
(September 29, 1967 - June 26, 2019) "Penny", Familian" Lucas, Lili, Gozu, Balitres, Robat, Cabesa" Of Yigo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 51. Last Respects: for Penny will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Yigo Baptist Chuch. Service is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery (Tiguac), where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 4, 2019
