(September 29, 1967 - June 26, 2019) "Penny", Familian" Lucas, Lili, Gozu, Balitres, Robat, Cabesa" Of Yigo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 51. Last Respects: for Penny will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Yigo Baptist Chuch. Service is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery (Tiguac), where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 4, 2019