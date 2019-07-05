|
|
(July 10, 1948 - June 29, 2019) of Chalan Pago, Guam was called home by our heavenly Father. Family Viewing will be held at the Cepeda 's residence, 340-A Chalan Kruton, Chalan Pago, Friday, July 5th from 10 am - 12 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Agana Heights SDA church, Sunday, July 7th from 9 am - 11:30 am. Memorial Service will commence at 12 pm. Interment service will follow at the Windward Memorial Cemetery, Windward Hills.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 5, 2019