Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
at the Cepeda 's residence
340-A Chalan Kruton
Chalan Pago
Perla Cometa Cepeda


(July 10, 1948 - June 29, 2019) of Chalan Pago, Guam was called home by our heavenly Father. Family Viewing will be held at the Cepeda 's residence, 340-A Chalan Kruton, Chalan Pago, Friday, July 5th from 10 am - 12 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Agana Heights SDA church, Sunday, July 7th from 9 am - 11:30 am. Memorial Service will commence at 12 pm. Interment service will follow at the Windward Memorial Cemetery, Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 5, 2019
