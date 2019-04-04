|
(April 27, 1941 – March 29, 2019) AKA George N. Peterson, Jr. of Santa Rita was called to his eternal rest at the age of 77. Pete was the founder of Micronesian Divers Association and a retired member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00am – 1:00pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Barrigada. Private Cremation Services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Windward Hills.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019