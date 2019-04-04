Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
Pete Peterson Obituary
(April 27, 1941 – March 29, 2019) AKA George N. Peterson, Jr. of Santa Rita was called to his eternal rest at the age of 77. Pete was the founder of Micronesian Divers Association and a retired member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00am – 1:00pm on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Barrigada. Private Cremation Services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
