Our Dad received a call, sort of an offer one couldn't refuse, for an appointment from which he would not be returning. But this assignment came with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family (his first wife Pany and daughter, Precy) and friends and cousins he had not seen in a long time...We miss you every day, Dad, but that is the price of love...Your family here, Wife: Gloria D. Garcia Children/Spouses: Jun and Eny Hinahon, Pat Garcia, Perly and Danny Lindayag, Pauline Garcia, Pam and Mark Acree, and P.J. Garcia Grandchildren: Paloma Hinahon, Pia Hinahon, Paige Hinahon, Amanda Lindayag, and Sienna Hinahon, and numerous cousins, relatives and friends.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019