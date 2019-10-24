|
(October 12, 1933 – October 17, 2019) Fondly known as "Mama Lala", Familian Bodoki and Auntie La (Familian Santiago) Of Camp Witek, Yona Was called home by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 86. Daily Masses offered at 7:00am (except Thursday) at St. Francis Church in Yona. Nightly rosaries are at 7:00pm beginning October 19th-25th. On the ninth night, Saturday, October 26, Mass will be at 5:00pm and final rosary at 6:00p.m, with dinner to follow at the Sudo's residence. Viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, October 29th at St. Francis Church, Yona. Funeral and viewing from 9:00 am - 11:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. Burial to follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019