Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis Church
Yona
Pilar Lujan Camacho Cruz

Pilar Lujan Camacho Cruz Obituary
(October 12, 1933 – October 17, 2019) Fondly known as "Mama Lala", Familian Bodoki and Auntie La (Familian Santiago) Of Camp Witek, Yona Was called home by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 86. Daily Masses offered at 7:00am (except Thursday) at St. Francis Church in Yona. Nightly rosaries are at 7:00pm beginning October 19th-25th. On the ninth night, Saturday, October 26, Mass will be at 5:00pm and final rosary at 6:00p.m, with dinner to follow at the Sudo's residence. Viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, October 29th at St. Francis Church, Yona. Funeral and viewing from 9:00 am - 11:30am. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. Burial to follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
