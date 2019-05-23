|
We, the family, of the late Preston James Cruz Hale would like to invite all our relatives & friends to join us as we commemorate the First Anniversary for Preston James Cruz Hale into eternal life. Mass on Friday May 24th through Saturday June 1st (except Thursday, May 30th) are being held at Saint Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana Mass on Thursday May 30th is being held at Saint Fidelis Friary in Agana Heights. On Saturday, June 1st (Final Day) Mass is being said at 5:00 p.m. Rosary will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the family residence: #418 Pale Kieran Drive, Sinajana. Dinner will be served.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 23, 2019
