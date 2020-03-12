|
In Celebration of his new life, the late Primo Balancio Caburian was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. Primo's passed peacefully, last Monday, 02 March 2020, in his home in Laguna Niguel, California with his immediate family by his side, his wife Lyn, his only daughter Wynne Lyn, his son-in-law Vincent and his loving grandchildren Xander and Ysabelle. On Guam, a memorial mass and rosary for the late Primo Balancio Caburian will be held at 11:30am on Friday, 13 March 2020 at the Santa Barbara Parish Catholic Church, lower level. A light lunch will be served at the church social hall at the lower level afterwards.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020