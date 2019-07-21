Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Beaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Mesa Beaver


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Priscilla Mesa Beaver Obituary
(May 17, 1947 - July 7, 2019) Lovingly known as "Chilang" of Chalan Pago, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is offered at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot, 11:00 am Sunday. Last respects will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot beginning at 9:00 am til 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now