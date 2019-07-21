|
(May 17, 1947 - July 7, 2019) Lovingly known as "Chilang" of Chalan Pago, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is offered at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot, 11:00 am Sunday. Last respects will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot beginning at 9:00 am til 11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 21, 2019