(September 29, 1939 - October 19, 2019) Lovingly known as "PURING" of Sinajana was called to her eternal rest at the age of 80. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 8:30am -11:30am at LIFE IN THE SON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP, TAMUNING (Old Covenant Church Bldg. along Route 1). Memorial Services will be from 12:00pm-1:00pm. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019