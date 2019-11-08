Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
LIFE IN THE SON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Old Covenant Church Bldg. along Route 1
TAMUNING
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
LIFE IN THE SON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
Old Covenant Church Bldg. along Route 1
TAMUNING
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Guam Memorial Park
Barrigada
View Map
Purificacion C. Cruz


Purificacion C. Cruz Obituary
(September 29, 1939 - October 19, 2019) Lovingly known as "PURING" of Sinajana was called to her eternal rest at the age of 80. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 8:30am -11:30am at LIFE IN THE SON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP, TAMUNING (Old Covenant Church Bldg. along Route 1). Memorial Services will be from 12:00pm-1:00pm. Interment Services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019
