Rachel Godwin


1940 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rachel Godwin Obituary
GARNER-Rachel Faye Johnson Godwin, 79, went to be with the Lord on April 16th, 2020... With the coronavirus concerns and respect for others, the service is delayed and the life celebration will be announced at a later date when gatherings are more appropriate. Condolences to the family may be made to the following addresses: Cheryl Godwin, 1908 Covengton Way Unit 104, Greenville, NC 27858; Tammy Godwin, 25567 Valley Canyon Lane, Porter, TX 77365; Anthony Godwin, 1700 Army Drive Suite 101, Dededo, Guam 96929; Or to bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020
