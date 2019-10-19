Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church
Dededo
Ralph W. Sayama Shimizu


Ralph W. Sayama Shimizu Obituary
(April 14, 1952 - October 10, 2019) Ralph W. Sayama Shimizu was called to his eternal life at the age 67… Mass of Intentions is being offered nightly at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo at 6pm, Lower level, and will end on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Last Respects for Ralph will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church, in Dededo, Lower level. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment service will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang - Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019
