Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Hagatna
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Hagatna
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Hagatna
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Hagatna
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Hagatna
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Hagatna
(January 23, 1943 - February 14, 2019) "Budding" was called to his eternal life at the age of 76… Daily masses will be held at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hagatna ~ Monday, February 18 through Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Family viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Ada's Funeral Home. Last respects will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hagatna from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Internment will follow at the Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
