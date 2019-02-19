|
(January 23, 1943 - February 14, 2019) "Budding" was called to his eternal life at the age of 76… Daily masses will be held at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hagatna ~ Monday, February 18 through Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Family viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Ada's Funeral Home. Last respects will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hagatna from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Internment will follow at the Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019