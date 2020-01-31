|
|
(January 23, 1943 – February 14, 2019) "Budding" - Daily Mass Schedule: Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao - Feb. 4 ~ Feb 14, 2020... Along with our mom, we ask you to be with us in prayer as we celebrate our dad's life, honor his memory, and remember him. Daily masses will conclude on Friday, February 14, 6PM, dinner to follow immediately after mass at the residence of Corinna & Jeff Ludwig, 105 Josefina N Rafaet, Mangilao. Si Yu'os Ma'a°se, Marie, Bill, Corinna & Tiss.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020