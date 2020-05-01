Resources
Ramona Bolano Patricio


1933 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramona Bolano Patricio
(February 23, 1933 - April 23, 2020) Ramona Bolano Patricio of Tamuning passed away April 23, 2020 at the age of 87 years... Rosary is being prayed nightly in Dao, Philippines and will end on June 2, 2020. Memorial service will be held on April 29, 2020 in Dao, Philippines. Mass of Christian Burial on Guam celebrating her life will be announced once travel restrictions and limitations to public gatherings have been lifted.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 1, 2020
