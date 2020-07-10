(February 23, 1933 - April 23, 2020) "Moning" of Tamuning, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 87... Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Saint Anthony Church in Tamuning. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.View the ad as it appeared in print.