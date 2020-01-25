|
|
(November 24,1961 to January 19, 2020) "Percy" Of Dededo, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Nightly Rosaries held at 7p.m. @ 159 Snowball St., Machananao NCS, Dededo. Last Nightly Rosary to be held on Monday, January 27, 2020. Viewing and Last Respects: Monday February 3, 2020 from 9:00a.m. to 11:30a.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00p.m. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020