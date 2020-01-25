Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
159 Snowball St.
Machananao NCS, Dededo
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
159 Snowball St.
Machananao NCS, Dededo
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
159 Snowball St
Machananao NCS, Dededo
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
159 Snowball St.
Machananao NCS, Dededo
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
Tamuning
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
Tamuning
Interment
Following Services
Guam Memorial Park
Leyang Barrigada
(November 24,1961 to January 19, 2020) "Percy" Of Dededo, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Nightly Rosaries held at 7p.m. @ 159 Snowball St., Machananao NCS, Dededo. Last Nightly Rosary to be held on Monday, January 27, 2020. Viewing and Last Respects: Monday February 3, 2020 from 9:00a.m. to 11:30a.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00p.m. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
