Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Following Services
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
Raymond Joseph Borja Cabrera


Raymond Joseph Borja Cabrera Obituary
(January 13, 1967 - April 8, 2019) "Ray" Of Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 52. Mass of Intentions is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, followed by the rosary; 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the rosary; 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by the rosary. Family Viewing will be held on Monday, April 15th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada. Last Respects for Raymond will be held on Tuesday , April 16th from 9 a.m. to 11: 15 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019
