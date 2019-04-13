|
(January 13, 1967 - April 8, 2019) "Ray" Of Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 52. Mass of Intentions is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, followed by the rosary; 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the rosary; 10 a.m. Sunday, followed by the rosary. Family Viewing will be held on Monday, April 15th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada. Last Respects for Raymond will be held on Tuesday , April 16th from 9 a.m. to 11: 15 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019