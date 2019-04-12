Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Agana
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Pigo Catholic Cemetery
Anigua
Raymond René Cahill


Raymond René Cahill


1956 - 2019
Raymond René Cahill Obituary
(December 1, 1956 - April 8, 2019) "Ray" Of Ordot, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention and Rosary is offered at St. Therese Chapel in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Agana and will end on Tuesday, April 16th. Last respects will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Agana beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Inurnment will take place on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 9:30 am at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019
