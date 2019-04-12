|
(December 1, 1956 - April 8, 2019) "Ray" Of Ordot, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention and Rosary is offered at St. Therese Chapel in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Agana and will end on Tuesday, April 16th. Last respects will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Agana beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm. Inurnment will take place on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 9:30 am at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019