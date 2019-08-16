|
(October 11, 1949 - August 11, 2019) "Ray" - "Bo", Familian "Hit/Cusio", Of Santa Rita and formerly of Sumay, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 69. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita as follows: 6:30 a.m. Monday to Friday (no mass on Thursday); 5 p.m. on Saturday; 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last Respects for Raymond will be held on Wednesday, August 21st from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019