Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
Redentor Rodelas Basa


Redentor Rodelas Basa


1960 - 2019
Redentor Rodelas Basa Obituary
(December 13, 1960 - December 17, 2019) "Reggie" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 59. Mass & Rosary of Intention is being offered each evening from Dec 18-29, 2019 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6 p.m. on December 27th (Lower Level) followed by the rosary; 5 p.m. on December 28th and 29th (Upper Level) followed by the rosary. Last Respects for Reggie will be held on Monday, December 30th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a .m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
