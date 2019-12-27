|
|
(December 13, 1960 - December 17, 2019) "Reggie" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 59. Mass & Rosary of Intention is being offered each evening from Dec 18-29, 2019 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6 p.m. on December 27th (Lower Level) followed by the rosary; 5 p.m. on December 28th and 29th (Upper Level) followed by the rosary. Last Respects for Reggie will be held on Monday, December 30th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a .m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019