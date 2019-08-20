|
|
(September 07, 1933 - August 11, 2019) Fondly known as ''Auntie Dida" - Familian: "Che" Of Yigo (formerly of Tamuning), was called to eternal rest at the age of 85. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Friday at 6:30p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass on Saturday is offered at 7·00p.m. and Sunday at 6:00p.m. Last respects will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019