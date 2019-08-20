Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Purugganan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene Mendiola Purugganan


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Rene Mendiola Purugganan Obituary
Familian Cinda & Familian Diagnat, age 68, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa on August 5, 2019. A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:30p m at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. A Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday , August 12, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Rd., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. After the burial, a celebration of life will take place from 3:00 pm to 6:00pm at Legends at Bennett Valley Golf Course.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now