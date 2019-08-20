|
Familian Cinda & Familian Diagnat, age 68, passed away at his home in Santa Rosa on August 5, 2019. A visitation will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:30p m at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. A Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday , August 12, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Rd., Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa. After the burial, a celebration of life will take place from 3:00 pm to 6:00pm at Legends at Bennett Valley Golf Course.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019