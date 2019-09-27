|
(July 7, 1954 - September 16, 2019) Rosary is being said nightly after the 6pm Mass at Sta. Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo and will end on September 27, 2019. Mass of intentions will be held at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 & 29, 2019 at Sta. Barbara Church (upper level). Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00am-1:00pm on September 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Barrigada. Private Cremation Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019