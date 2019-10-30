Resources
Ricardo Laygo Alviedo

We invite our family, relatives, and friends to join us in prayers as we celebrate the first anniversary of our loved one into eternal life. Mass of Intention is offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo beginning November 1st to the 9th, 2019. On the final day, Saturday, November 9, 2019, rosary will be at 6:30PM at his residence - 157B Magsaysay St., NCS, Dededo. After the rosary, we invite everyone to join us for dinner. Kindly join us in prayers, Alviedo Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019
