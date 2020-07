(August 5, 1929 - July 5, 2020) "Ric / Cardo" ~ Longtime member of Camp Rojas and retired civil service of the US Navy PWC, of Agat was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 90... Last respects will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at Ada's Mortuary In Sinajana from 9:00am to 11:00am. Burial will follow at 12:00 noon at Agat Mount Carmel Cemetery.