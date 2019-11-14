|
|
(January 10, 1945 - November 3, 2019) "Rick", Familian "Katino/Labuchu" Of Yona, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 74. Last Respects for Ricardo will be held on Friday, November 15th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace in Cross Island Rd, Yona, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019