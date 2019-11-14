Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricardo Tenorio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricardo Lizama Tenorio


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ricardo Lizama Tenorio Obituary
(January 10, 1945 - November 3, 2019) "Rick", Familian "Katino/Labuchu" Of Yona, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 74. Last Respects for Ricardo will be held on Friday, November 15th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace in Cross Island Rd, Yona, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -