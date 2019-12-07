|
(June 9, 1936 - December 3, 2019) "Rick" of Santa Rita, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Mass of Intention is offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita. Ricardo will be laid to rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Viewing: 9:00 am - 12:30 pm. Mass for Christian Burial: 1:00 pm Burial at Veterans Cemetery where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019