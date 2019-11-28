Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Santa Rita
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
(November 2, 1977 - November 19, 2019) Of Santa Rita, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 42. Last Respects for Richard will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 9 a.m. to 12: 15 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
