(April 30, 1948 - October 29, 2019) Familian "Cinda", Of Yona, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 71. Last Respects for Richard will be held on Tuesday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019