Also known as Grandma Gi'na, Nana, Pelegrina, Auntie Gi'na (Familian Badu) of Asan was called to her eternal life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 87... Last Respects for Rita will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9am - 12pm at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetary where we wil bid her farewell and a peaceful rest. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Please practice physical distancing and Ada's Mortuary COVID-19 guidelines. Live stream available Viewing - https://youtu.be/Eu3ntmiBRSU, Burial - https://youtub.be/nsr9HTVEpJ8 or www.adasmortuary.com
(viewing). Thank you and Si Yu'os Ma'ase from the Sumbillo family.