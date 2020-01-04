|
(February 12, 1946 - December 30, 2019) A.K.A. Roger/Boy of Dededo, was called to eternal life at the age of 73. Rosary is being said nightly at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo and will end on January 7, 2020. Schedule as follows: Wed. Jan 1 at 5pm Upper-level; Thu/Fri Jan 2 & 3 at 6pm Lower-level; Sat/Sun Jan 4 & 5 at 5pm Upper-level; Mon/Tues Jan 6 & 7 at 6pm Lower-level. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid on Tuesday, January 7th from 9am -10:30am at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo (Lower Level). Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020