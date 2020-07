(July 18, 1963 - July 13, 2020) Familian "Pacho" ~ "Bud Patrol/Mr. Roland" of NCS, Dededo, formerly of Santa Rita, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 56... Mass for Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last Respects will be held at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang-Barrigada from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.