(December 31, 1960 - November 13, 2019) "Pugua" Of Chalan Pago was called to home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 58. Family Viewing will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada. Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Private Cremation to follow.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019