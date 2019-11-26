Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Rolando Ulloa Del Rosario


Rolando Ulloa Del Rosario


1960 - 2019
Rolando Ulloa Del Rosario Obituary
(December 31, 1960 - November 13, 2019) "Pugua" Of Chalan Pago was called to home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 58. Family Viewing will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada. Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Private Cremation to follow.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019
