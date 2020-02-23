|
(January 16, 1980 – February 16, 2020) Familian "Kotpus" ~ also known as "RON" of Mangilao, was called to eternal life at the age of 40... Mass is being offered nightly at 6:00pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; no mass on Thursday; and Mass at 5:00pm on Saturday and Sunday at Sta. Teresita Church, Mangilao. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Tuesday, February 25th from 9:00am - 11:30am at Sta. Teresita Church, Mangilao. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020